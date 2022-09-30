Audubon State Park hosting 7th annual Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival

Birthday Club
Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival happening this weekend in Henderson
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The community is invited to the 7th annual Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival at Audubon State Park this weekend.

Officials say the park is expected to be filled with more than 100 craft and food vendors.

According to a press release, the event is on Saturday and Sunday Oct. 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Officials say admission is $5 to park your car. All items on display by the vendors are handmade and include leather crafts, jewelry, pottery, paintings and more.

They say food ranges from pork burgers and chicken sandwiches to funnel cakes and lemon shake-ups.

According to a release, money raised by the Lions Club will be returned to the community in form of eyesight conversation, including glasses for those who cannot afford them.

They say the money will also go towards eye screenings for school children, grants to Henderson-area non profit organizations and scholarships for high school seniors.

Last year, the club raised about $15,000 from the two-day festival.

