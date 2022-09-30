Birthday Club
Alcoa resuming some mining operations in Warrick Co.

By Mitchell Carter and Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Alcoa confirm they are resuming mining operations at a portion of the North Field at Liberty Mine, close to Chandler.

In a letter to neighbors, they explained operations were stopped there in 2018 after it became more cost effect to buy coal than to mine it.

Officials say that is no longer the case, so they plan to mine at a 135-acre plot over an 18 to 24 month timeline. They’ll be recovering the coal that was left behind during previous mining.

The letter shows the area is on the north side of New Harmony Road, about 1.2 miles east of the intersection with Weyerbacher Road.

It shows there are no plans to mine the south field.

Alcoa officials are gathering more information for us.

We spoke to city leaders who tell us there will be 20 new jobs.

