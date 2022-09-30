Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder

From left, Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for...
From left, Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois.

Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a man shot at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park near lot #70 around 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 29. Mount Vernon police responded to assist.

The trailer park is located on North IL Highway 37 in Dix.

Officers arrived and found 46-year-old Cadias Jackson with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Deputies say the suspects left the scene in a white van with Indiana plates.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Salem Road and N. 11th Street in Mt. Vernon and detained three people for questioning.

Massie and McIntire are being held at the Jefferson County Jail with bond to be set.

Deputies say a third person was questioned and released without charges.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a body was found in a dumpster in the area of McKinley and Garfield in Henderson
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
Mother wants answers after child's death, boyfriend's arrest
Mother wants answers after child’s death, boyfriend’s arrest
USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Evansville native dealing with Hurricane Ian at new Florida home
Evansville native dealing with Hurricane Ian at new Florida home
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon

Latest News

Cody Austin Layson.
Man pleads guilty in Evansville rape case
Alcoa resuming some mining operations in Warrick Co.
Talks on reproductive rights planned at USI
Kentucky State Police announced a new initiative Thursday to help victims of crimes.
KSP trooper application deadline approaching