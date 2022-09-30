2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois.

Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a man shot at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park near lot #70 around 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 29. Mount Vernon police responded to assist.

The trailer park is located on North IL Highway 37 in Dix.

Officers arrived and found 46-year-old Cadias Jackson with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Deputies say the suspects left the scene in a white van with Indiana plates.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Salem Road and N. 11th Street in Mt. Vernon and detained three people for questioning.

Massie and McIntire are being held at the Jefferson County Jail with bond to be set.

Deputies say a third person was questioned and released without charges.

