Yard sales happening along Highway 60 in Henderson

By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky residents are holding yard sales this week all along Highway 60.

People who are interested can find household items, clothes and even toys ready to be purchased. The yard sales run for 200 miles through Livingston, Crittenden, Union and several other western Kentucky counties.

One seller says this is a great way to meet your neighbors as well.

“I would say that it helps us with getting to see more people,” Torie Taylor said. “Getting to know more people. Also helps the community with knowing new faces, knowing that people are here to help you know. Some people aren’t as fortunate to be able to go to stores and get things and some people are so it helps out in many ways.”

The event will continue to the weekend from dusk till dawn each day.

