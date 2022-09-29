Birthday Club
WSON news director Bill Stephens retiring from radio

By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A long-time Henderson radio host is putting down his mic.

WSON News Director Bill Stephens is retiring from radio.

Stephens has been in the business for over 40 years, spending 38 of those in Henderson. During his time at WSON, Stephens won a Citizens Award and most recently was awarded Hometown Hero by the Henderson Rotary Club.

Stephens spoke of the many stories that stood out to him throughout his career, like the C-130 crash 30 years ago, and several major weather events. He says over his entire career he will always remember the support from the community.

“Henderson really is a special place and people rally around each other and that’s what I really like about the atmosphere here,” Stephens said. “It’s a giving community and it’s a very caring community and so that’s why I’ve cared so much for it and I’ve done it for so long.”

Stephens’s last day at WSON is Friday, but he still plans to serve the community by running for Magistrate District number 5 in Henderson.

