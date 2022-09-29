Leaders announce 260 new coal jobs in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders say River View Coal is expanding into Henderson with at $35 million investment.

They expect to hire 260 new employees with an average pay of more than $34 per hour, plus benefits.

Leaders at River View say they will build a new 30,000-square-foot facility on 56 acres near Corydon.

Work is expected to begin in April 2023 and be completed by December 2024.

“River View is excited to expand into Henderson County. The coal industry has faced a lot of challenges in recent years, but this project allows us to continue to mine coal for the power producers who care about providing affordable and reliable electricity to homes and businesses,” said River View General Manager Bill Adelman. “Kentucky has many state and local elected officials who have supported investment and growth in our commonwealth. We’re appreciative of their efforts, and the laws they’ve passed, that make expansion opportunities like this one more likely to happen. River View looks forward to what this project means for our miners and Henderson County.”

Jordan Yaney was at the announcement. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

