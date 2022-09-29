Birthday Club
USI speaking event recounts stories of survival during Holocaust

By Travis Onyett
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first Holocaust Speaker Series was presented at the University of Southern Indiana on Wednesday.

Speakers Charles Berger and Leslie Simmons told the story of the Rechnic family and their survival in the Holocaust.

Irene Rechnic created this speaking series to further the discussion of the atrocities that happened, as well as honor her parents, who moved to Evansville in 1953. Many students and community members came out to learn about the life of the late Holocaust survivor.

Those who attended say this series is a good way to remember the lives lost.

“I think it just makes it so much more personal and real, because, you know, it is a real person behind all those pictures,” said Kristi Jones, who attended the event. “It’s not just some story that has been told for years.”

USI plans to make this speaker series an annual event, incorporating new speakers and stories every year.

