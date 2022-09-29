Union Co. native now living in Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One Tri-State native who’s now living in Florida has been hunkered down and feeling the wrath of Hurricane Ian.

Channa Greenwell moved from Morganfield to Clearwater, Florida just a few months ago.

Greenwell says she’s used to preparing for tornadoes and thunderstorms, but never a Category 4 hurricane.

”Yesterday it was so calm,” said Greenwell. “It was kind of scary like there was not a wave in the ocean at all.”

It was the calm before the storm.

Greenwell says a hurricane is something she never thought she’d experience.

“It’s definitely scary because I’ve lived in Union County in Kentucky for 21 years and then I get this random spurt that I’m going to move to Florida, and when I do it’s like this huge hurricane is coming and I’m just like what am I going to do. Like I never expected this to happen,” said Greenwell.

She says she’s preparing for the storm by boarding up her windows and placing sandbags against her doors.

Greenwell says her local grocery store placed limits on water and food items, but she’s stocked with plenty and has a generator for when her power goes out.

She says she’s scared and a little worried.

Coming from the Tri-State where the only bad weather she’s experienced is a tornado, Hurricane Ian comes as a shock to her.

“I’ve never dealt with a hurricane before,” said Greenwell. “So like my best friend, she’s like asking me Channa, you seem too calm about this. She was like, are you not freaking out? I’m like no because I don’t know what to expect. I’ve never had to deal with a hurricane before and back at home I’ve always dealt with tornados. So this is just a lot different experience for me.”

Greenwell says the eye of the storm will miss her home by just a few miles south, but the wind and flooding are like nothing she’s seen before.

She says several schools and hotels in the area are open for shelter for anyone who might need it.

She says several of her close friends were forced to evacuate, but thankfully her home sits just outside the evacuation zone.

