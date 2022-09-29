UE men’s basketball hosts first official practice of 2022-23 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s basketball team held its first official practice ahead of the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

The Purple Aces start with two home exhibition games against Oakland City on Oct. 19 and Huntington University on Nov. 2.

UE will open regular season play against Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 7.

The team will be holding a meet-and-greet event at the Tri-State Athletic Club on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Sunday’s event is open to the public.

First day of practice 💪



Just the beginning!



🏀 #ForTheAces pic.twitter.com/vmdIbyKxL2 — UE Men's Basketball (@UEAthletics_MBB) September 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.