Trial dates announced for wife of murdered Evansville firefighter

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wife of an Evansville firefighter will be tried separately on two charges involving his death.

[PREVIOUS: Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter]

Officials say 50-year-old Elizabeth Fox-Doerr will be tried on a perjury charge first in April.

Her murder trial in the 2019 death of Robert Doerr will be held in May.

Police say she was having an affair with her sister’s fiancée, Larry Richmond Sr.

He’s accused of shooting Doerr as he returned home from work.

Richmond is currently serving time in prison on federal gun charges.

He’ll be tried on murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges after that.

