Sunrise School Spirit heads to Castle Friday

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School takes on the Sunrise School Spirit challenge Friday.

The Knights are no strangers to the competition. They joined us back in 2015 for our first season. They collected 23,802 pounds of food.

We stopped by the school and talked to some students leading this year’s rally, and they say they’re ready to win.

”I know we’re a very competitive school within each other and obviously with other schools throughout the community, so anything with a competition, we want to win. We want to bring in the most no matter what it is,” said Chloe Bobe.

Right now, Hopkins Central is leading the pack with 14, 970 pounds of food. Princeton close behind at 13,012 pounds.

Check out how much the Knights bring to the competition, Friday morning on 14 News Sunrise.

