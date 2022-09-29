Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Sunrise School Spirit heads to Castle Friday

Newscast Recording
By Shaelie Clark
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School takes on the Sunrise School Spirit challenge Friday.

The Knights are no strangers to the competition. They joined us back in 2015 for our first season. They collected 23,802 pounds of food.

We stopped by the school and talked to some students leading this year’s rally, and they say they’re ready to win.

”I know we’re a very competitive school within each other and obviously with other schools throughout the community, so anything with a competition, we want to win. We want to bring in the most no matter what it is,” said Chloe Bobe.

Right now, Hopkins Central is leading the pack with 14, 970 pounds of food. Princeton close behind at 13,012 pounds.

Check out how much the Knights bring to the competition, Friday morning on 14 News Sunrise.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck hits apartment on Buena Vista
2 arrested after truck hits apartment
USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Tavion Cobb Mugshot
Man charged with murder in death of 18-month-old baby
Authorities investigating deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and school bus in Gibson County.
Motorcycle driver killed during crash with school bus identified
Ronald Eastwood, Sr.
Police: Drunk driver hits back of fire dept. vehicle

Latest News

Sunrise School Spirit heads to Castle Friday
Sunrise School Spirit heads to Castle Friday
Mater Dei takes on Sunrise School Spirit
Mater Dei takes on Sunrise School Spirit
Mater Dei takes on Sunrise School Spirit
Mater Dei takes on Sunrise School Spirit
Perry Central collects food as part of Sunrise School Spirit
Perry Central collects food as part of Sunrise School Spirit