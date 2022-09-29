Prolonged period of sunny and dry weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thursday morning lows again dipped into the lower 40s, with sunshine boosting temps into the lower 70s in the afternoon. The dry and mild pattern looks like it will continue through the weekend and into much of next week. Daily highs will hover in the middle 70s while morning lows will sink to near 50 through the weekend and into next week. Clouds and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to stay well east of the Tri-State. With the prolonged period of dry and breezy weather, we will have an elevated wildfire risk each day.

