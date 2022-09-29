Birthday Club
Prolonged period of sunny and dry weather

Elevated fire risk through the weekend
14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thursday morning lows again dipped into the lower 40s, with sunshine boosting temps into the lower 70s in the afternoon.   The dry and mild pattern looks like it will continue through the weekend and into much of next week.  Daily highs will hover in the middle 70s while morning lows will sink to near 50 through the weekend and into next week.  Clouds and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to stay well east of the Tri-State.   With the prolonged period of dry and breezy weather, we will have an elevated wildfire risk each day.

USI warns of snakes in the area
Truck hits apartment on Buena Vista
Police say a body was found in a dumpster in the area of McKinley and Garfield in Henderson
Mother wants answers after child's death, boyfriend's arrest
Tavion Cobb Mugshot
9/29 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Evansville native dealing with Ian at new Florida home
9/29 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
