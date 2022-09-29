Princeton park getting $20K upgrade

Duke Energy is contributing $20,000 dollars to the city of Princeton.

It’s for an open-air shelter at Lincoln Park.

Officials say the shelter will provide residents on the east side of the city with an area for parties, family reunions, and other events.

They say the new shelter will sit on the former site of Lincoln High School, a once-segregated school that was decommissioned and torn down in the early 1970′s.

Plans are currently underway to submit an application to the Indiana Historical Bureau to recognize the historical significance of the site.

