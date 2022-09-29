Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson.

Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m.

We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.

They say it looks like the man, who is in his late 50′s, was taking out his trash and fell over the side of the dumpster.

Police believe it was medical.

