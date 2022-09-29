Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson

Police say a body was found in a dumpster in the area of McKinley and Garfield in Henderson
Police say a body was found in a dumpster in the area of McKinley and Garfield in Henderson(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson.

Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m.

We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.

They say it looks like the man, who is in his late 50′s, was taking out his trash and fell over the side of the dumpster.

Police believe it was medical.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck hits apartment on Buena Vista
2 arrested after truck hits apartment
USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Tavion Cobb Mugshot
Man charged with murder in death of 18-month-old baby
Authorities investigating deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and school bus in Gibson County.
Motorcycle driver killed during crash with school bus identified
Ronald Eastwood, Sr.
Police: Drunk driver hits back of fire dept. vehicle

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch addresses attendees at an IBJ Engage Indiana event.
Lt. Gov. Crouch speaking at roundtable in Dubois Co.
Sunrise School Spirit heads to Castle Friday
Sunrise School Spirit heads to Castle Friday
Evansville native dealing with Ian at new Florida home
Evansville native dealing with Ian at new Florida home
Mother wants answers after child's death, boyfriend's arrest
Mother wants answers after child’s death, boyfriend’s arrest