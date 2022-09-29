Nut Club announces half pot details

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s just days away from the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

Officials released from more details into this year’s half pot.

Those booths will be back along West Franklin Street.

They open at 10 a.m. Monday and run through 10 p.m. every day next week..

Next Saturday those booths open at 8 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.

The winner will be drawn at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Ticket prices are one for $5, three for $10, 20 for $20, 50 for $40 and 150 for $100.

You have to be 18 and older to enter.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.