Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Nut Club announces half pot details

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s just days away from the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

Officials released from more details into this year’s half pot.

Those booths will be back along West Franklin Street.

They open at 10 a.m. Monday and run through 10 p.m. every day next week..

Next Saturday those booths open at 8 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.

The winner will be drawn at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Ticket prices are one for $5, three for $10, 20 for $20, 50 for $40 and 150 for $100.

You have to be 18 and older to enter.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck hits apartment on Buena Vista
2 arrested after truck hits apartment
USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Tavion Cobb Mugshot
Man charged with murder in death of 18-month-old baby
Authorities investigating deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and school bus in Gibson County.
Motorcycle driver killed during crash with school bus identified
Ronald Eastwood, Sr.
Police: Drunk driver hits back of fire dept. vehicle

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch addresses attendees at an IBJ Engage Indiana event.
Lt. Gov. Crouch speaking at roundtable in Dubois Co.
Police say a body was found in a dumpster in the area of McKinley and Garfield in Henderson
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
Sunrise School Spirit heads to Castle Friday
Sunrise School Spirit heads to Castle Friday
Evansville native dealing with Ian at new Florida home
Evansville native dealing with Ian at new Florida home