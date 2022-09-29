Lt. Gov. Crouch speaking at roundtable in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Lt. Gov. Crouch will be in Dubois County Thursday.

She’s set to speak at the ‘Thriving Rural Communities’ Roundtable.

Other Indiana and city officials will be there too.

It’s happening at 10 a.m. Eastern at the Jasper Public Library on Third Avenue.

Officials say they will be talking about a report issued by Ball State University, showing several Indiana communities are poised for growth as the economy continues to thrive.

It’s the final of six roundtables around the state.

