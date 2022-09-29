Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

In The Huddle - Week 7

“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports App at 7 p.m.
“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports App at 7 p.m.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - As high school football makes its return to the field this season, 14 News is launching a brand new weekly pregame show to preview the action before it kicks off every week.

Football is finally back in the Tri-State, and our 14 Sports team is going “In The Huddle” each week to take a look at local high school matchups in anticipation of Friday’s big games.

Our crew is heading to the sidelines to break down the favorite local teams, gaining the inside scoop from live interviews with coaches and players.

“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports App at 7 p.m.

You can also watch highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live every Friday at 10:35 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Truck hits apartment on Buena Vista
2 arrested after truck hits apartment
Police say a body was found in a dumpster in the area of McKinley and Garfield in Henderson
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
Mother wants answers after child's death, boyfriend's arrest
Mother wants answers after child’s death, boyfriend’s arrest
Tavion Cobb Mugshot
Man charged with murder in death of 18-month-old baby

Latest News

Five former Heritage Hills Patriots to be inducted into Indiana Football Hall of Fame
Five former Heritage Hills Patriots to be inducted into Indiana Football Hall of Fame
Five former Heritage Hills Patriots to be inducted into Indiana Football Hall of Fame
Five former Heritage Hills Patriots to be inducted into Indiana Football Hall of Fame
Tecumseh football remains undefeated through six weeks
Tecumseh football remains undefeated through six weeks
Tecumseh football remains undefeated through six weeks
Tecumseh football remains undefeated through six weeks