Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Gray teams with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief effort

Gray Television is teaming with the Salvation Army for relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Ian. (Gray Television)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Gray Television is teaming with The Salvation Army to support relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Ian.

Ian struck the coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. It knocked out power for millions, destroyed and flooded homes and other buildings, and obstructed and demolished roadways, stranding thousands.

The best way to support survivors is with a financial contribution, which allows The Salvation Army to meet immediate and long-term needs. During emergency disasters, 100 percent of designated gifts are used to support specific relief efforts.

People can donate to the Support the Sunshine State effort by visiting Give.HelpSalvationArmy.org, calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) or by texting STORM to 51555.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a body was found in a dumpster in the area of McKinley and Garfield in Henderson
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Truck hits apartment on Buena Vista
2 arrested after truck hits apartment
Mother wants answers after child's death, boyfriend's arrest
Mother wants answers after child’s death, boyfriend’s arrest
Tavion Cobb Mugshot
Man charged with murder in death of 18-month-old baby

Latest News

Leaders announce 260 new coal jobs in Henderson
Leaders announce 260 new coal jobs in Henderson
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Capitol riot jury picked for 1st seditious conspiracy trial
Zachary Brown Mugshot
ISP: Man facing several charges after leading officers on chase
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
‘Serial’ case: Victim’s family wants to redo Syed hearing