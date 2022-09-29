Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Five former Heritage Hills Patriots to be inducted into Indiana Football Hall of Fame

Five former Heritage Hills Patriots to be inducted into Indiana Football Hall of Fame
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Five former stars on the gridiron for Heritage Hills High School are slated to be inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame on Oct. 2.

The list of inductees for the Class of 2022 includes the following:

  • Jay Cutler
  • Ken Dilger
  • Chris Sigler
  • Bruce King
  • Stan Jochim

Current Heritage Hills head football coach Todd Wilkerson graduated in 1988 and played for Hall of Fame coach Bob Clayton. Wilkerson said the men being inducted have paved the way for the Patriots on the field to the modern day.

“What we’ve always wanted our young kids to know is that you can have a great football future from a small rural school in southern Indiana,” Wilkerson said. “We’re a hard place to find, but if things go well, you can make it to the NFL from our school, or you can make it to a major college program from our school, and we want the kids to understand that. Football is a great sport to learn about life, to develop great life skills.”

The induction ceremony will take place at the Lincoln Amphitheatre at 4 p.m. CST on Sunday. Doors open at 3 p.m.

A meet-and-greet event will follow the ceremony along with live music by local talent Kenna Elpers.

Click here to buy tickets on the Heritage Hills Quarterback Club website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck hits apartment on Buena Vista
2 arrested after truck hits apartment
USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Tavion Cobb Mugshot
Man charged with murder in death of 18-month-old baby
Authorities investigating deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and school bus in Gibson County.
Motorcycle driver killed during crash with school bus identified
Ronald Eastwood, Sr.
Police: Drunk driver hits back of fire dept. vehicle

Latest News

Five former Heritage Hills Patriots to be inducted into Indiana Football Hall of Fame
Five former Heritage Hills Patriots to be inducted into Indiana Football Hall of Fame
Tecumseh football remains undefeated through six weeks
Tecumseh football remains undefeated through six weeks
Tecumseh football remains undefeated through six weeks
Tecumseh football remains undefeated through six weeks
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 6
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 6