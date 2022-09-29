Five former Heritage Hills Patriots to be inducted into Indiana Football Hall of Fame

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Five former stars on the gridiron for Heritage Hills High School are slated to be inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame on Oct. 2.

The list of inductees for the Class of 2022 includes the following:

Jay Cutler

Ken Dilger

Chris Sigler

Bruce King

Stan Jochim

Current Heritage Hills head football coach Todd Wilkerson graduated in 1988 and played for Hall of Fame coach Bob Clayton. Wilkerson said the men being inducted have paved the way for the Patriots on the field to the modern day.

“What we’ve always wanted our young kids to know is that you can have a great football future from a small rural school in southern Indiana,” Wilkerson said. “We’re a hard place to find, but if things go well, you can make it to the NFL from our school, or you can make it to a major college program from our school, and we want the kids to understand that. Football is a great sport to learn about life, to develop great life skills.”

The induction ceremony will take place at the Lincoln Amphitheatre at 4 p.m. CST on Sunday. Doors open at 3 p.m.

A meet-and-greet event will follow the ceremony along with live music by local talent Kenna Elpers.

Click here to buy tickets on the Heritage Hills Quarterback Club website.

