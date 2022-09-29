Birthday Club
Evansville volunteers on standby to provide relief for Hurricane Ian
By Jamee French
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - American Red Cross disaster volunteers are on standby ready to deploy to Florida to help after Hurricane Ian makes its way through the state.

Claire Will is the disaster program manager for the southwest Indiana chapter of the Red Cross. She says once volunteers are deployed to Florida, there are several jobs they could possibly have.

After the storm, Will says there will be a need for damage assessment to see which families are in need of assistance.

She says the Category 4 hurricane will be her first big deployment with the Red Cross.

“There are those feelings of anxiousness,” Will said. “What is going to happen when I get down there, what will I be doing, what will I be seeing because you never know the different possibilities. There is that comfort of knowing that I will be helping those families.”

Will says there’s already one Evansville volunteer at the evacuation center.

She plans to depart next week for disaster recovery.

USI speaking event recounts stories of survival during Holocaust
ISP: Tell City man arrested for drunk driving
USI speaking event recounts stories of survival during Holocaust
Evansville volunteers on standby to provide relief for Hurricane Ian