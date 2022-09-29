Evansville native dealing with Ian at new Florida home

TAMPA, Fl. (WFIE) - We’re hearing from an Evansville native who just moved to Florida months ago.

Shelby Wilkinson and her boyfriend moved to the Tampa area.

They first heard about the storm at the beginning of the week.

Shelby says she was visiting family here in town, flew back Monday, and then airports were closed Tuesday.

She says they spent a lot of time preparing for their first hurricane.

They put up storm shutters and bought sandbags.

At last check, Shelby said they were doing fine.

Tampa avoided a direct hit, but they were still feeing the hurricane force winds and rain.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.