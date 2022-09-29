Evansville community event offers resources to over 30 veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Veteran Committee for Homeless Services Council of Southwest Indiana hosted its annual “Homeless Veteran Stand Down” event with local community service providers on Wednesday

The event contained countless veteran resources from medical insurance companies to nonprofits, and more.

National Vet Help was one of the many organizations sharing resources with veterans at the event.

National Vet Help Intake Administrator Many Craig says she recently started working for this organization. She says providing resources to veterans is important to her.

”We try to connect them to get their VA disability benefits. Everything from hearing loss to major conditions we file for it all so that they can get a monthly compensation check for that, “ said Craig. “If it’s connected to their time in service then we can get them compensation for it.”

Army veteran Scot Kenoyer is one of many veterans that Craig provided resources on Wednesday. Kenoyer says he served in the U.S. military in the 1980s for three years. He says he served in the army in Georgia, South Carolina and Germany. Kenoyer says he came out to the annual Stand Down event for the resources.

“It’s like getting out of the service and stepping on that plane back to the United States,” said Kenoyer. “It’s such an awesome feeling, it’s unforgettable.”

Kenoyer says he’s familiar with some of the community partners that tabled at the stand down from other events. He says he moved to Evansville in 2009 for his now ex-wife and son. Kenoyer says transitioning from serving in the army to becoming a veteran isn’t easy, but he is grateful he decided to serve his country.

“It’s still hard cause you, you always have thoughts in the back of your mind, you just gotta keep at bay,” said Kenoyer. “You’re willing to give your life up for these people and look what they’re doing for us. You know, it’s heartwarming.”

Event officials say only five veterans attended in 2021 and this year over 30 veterans came out to get community resources.

