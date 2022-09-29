Evansville City Council to assist with funding for shared kitchen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More funding is on the way for a shared kitchen on Evansville’s south side.

The Evansville City Council approved a plan this week to match up to $170,000 of fundraising for the Bedford Collab, which is a shared kitchen in the works in the Tepe Park neighborhood.

Bedford Collab owners are still in the process of raising funds to complete renovations, but they say these funds from the city council could help them finish their first phase of work.

“We’re gonna raise [$170,000], and the city will come in with [$170,000],” said DeAndre Wilson, onboarding manager of Bedford Collab. “So with those funds, and what we’re sitting on currently, the building itself will be renovated.”

Wilson says they hope to have the Bedford Collab up and running before the fall of 2023.

