Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

CarMax: Used car purchases down as interest rates increase

Rising interest rates, high prices have put used cars out of reach for a growing number of car...
Rising interest rates, high prices have put used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By KCCI Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rising interest rates and high prices are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers.

It’s bad news for CarMax, the largest used car dealer in the U.S.

CarMax reported Thursday its earnings plunged more than 50%, as the number of cars it sold in the quarter fell 6.4% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The company blamed high car prices fueled by inflation, climbing interest rates, and low consumer confidence.

Car prices have been climbing steadily for the past two years, as a shortage of parts, particularly computer chips, has limited supply amid strong consumer demand.

Used car prices are also up nearly 50% from August 2019.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a body was found in a dumpster in the area of McKinley and Garfield in Henderson
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Truck hits apartment on Buena Vista
2 arrested after truck hits apartment
Mother wants answers after child's death, boyfriend's arrest
Mother wants answers after child’s death, boyfriend’s arrest
Tavion Cobb Mugshot
Man charged with murder in death of 18-month-old baby

Latest News

This 2018 photo provided by Amylyx shows the company's co-founders Joshua Cohen, left, and...
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
FILE – This image shows the official seal for the National Security Agency. A former NSA...
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets
Yard sales happening along Highway 60 in Henderson
Yard sales happening along Highway 60 in Henderson
According to a new study, dogs appear to be able to know when a person is stressed.
Feeling stressed? Study suggests your dog knows
Congressional statue of former President Harry S. Truman is unveiled in the Rotunda of the U.S....
Statue of Harry Truman unveiled in U.S. Capitol Rotunda