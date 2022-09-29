Bright Skies & Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Abundant sunshine and slightly warmer as highs climb to 72-degrees. This afternoon, becoming breezy with northeasterly winds gusting 15-23 miles an hour. Tonight, clear and chilly as lows drop into the mid-40s.

Friday, generous sunshine during the morning followed by mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Slightly warmer high temps in the mid-70s can be expected behind northeasterly winds. Friday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the upper 40s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and breezy as high temps climb into the mid-70s.

