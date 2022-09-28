Wesselman Woods storm damage debris being repurposed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Debris piles from August’s storm damage are being repurposed.

At Wessleman Woods there are large piles of wood chips made from limbs that fell during the storm.

According to Evansville officials, the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation, Street Maintenance, and PMG Landscaping are working to find ways to use the debris now made into mulch.

