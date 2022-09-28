Tri-State disaster groups prepare to provide aid to Hurricane Ian victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local disaster recovery groups are preparing to provide aid as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida.

Officials say the storm is anticipated to cause a lot of damage, and assistance could be needed for months.

With evacuations in full effect, work has already begun down in areas outside of the most dangerous parts of the coast.

It will only be a matter of days before they’re going to have all hands on deck.

Executive Director for the Southwest Indiana chapter of the Red Cross Beth Sweeney says the whole organization is preparing for Hurricane Ian.

“Looking at the path of this hurricane, we could be in Florida for months,” Sweeney said.

She says our region has already sent one volunteer who’s stationed in Orlando for the time being.

“He will be volunteering with that storm response, but we expect that number will be increasing over the next few days,” said Sweeney.

As soon as the storm has died down, they say they’ll begin assessing the situation and deploying more volunteers from all across the country.

Officials say locally, they have plenty of people and even a disaster response vehicle on standby, all ready to help where they can.

“They’ll be doing things like mass care, operating hurricane evacuation shelters, providing meals,” Sweeney said. “Once the storm hits, they’ll be doing disaster assessments, they’ll be providing mental health services, spiritual care, and health services.”

She says no matter how bad it gets, they have a team that’s ready for a challenge.

“We have disaster action team volunteers that have been with us for many many years. They’ve deployed before so they’re ready for this,” Sweeney said.

She says the biggest help anyone can provide them is either by volunteering yourself or donating funds.

