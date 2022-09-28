Tecumseh football remains undefeated through six weeks

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tecumseh Braves football program continues its undefeated streak going into week seven.

According to the Associated Press, Tecumseh is ranked 7th among Class 1A high schools across Indiana after its big 45-29 win over 2A North Posey on the road.

“We hadn’t beaten North Posey in nine years,” senior lineman Conner Anglin said. “This week we play Springs Valley, we haven’t beaten them in 8, so we’re pretty confident,”

Tecumseh’s 6-0 record alone is proof of how much Bret Szabo has been able to turn around the program that has finished under .500 for seven seasons straight.

”Our goal, I remember in eighth grade, was always to look back and be like ‘Dang you guys remember in eighth grade when we went undefeated? Let’s do it again our senior year,’” senior running back Chase Jones said. “It’s going good right now.”

The Braves are standing out on both sides of the ball, scoring an average of 39.5 points per game while holding their opponents to 15 points per game.

“We only threw it a few times last week, but we were very effective when we did throw it,” head football coach Bret Szabo said. “The running game was certainly on. Chase Jones ran for 312 yards on 37 carries and three touchdowns. I thought our offensive line played a phenomenal football game. To me, Chase got the yards and the touchdowns, they get the game ball. That was the best game they played all year.”

Szabo said he is seeing a lot of confidence from everyone, which is a huge advantage.

“[Chase Jones’] stiff arm’s pretty filthy too,” senior quarterback Drew DuPont said. “Our line does great, they make great holes up there, our defense has been strong the whole year. Everybody does their job all around.”

Tecumseh plays Springs Valley at home for their week seven matchup at 6:30 p.m. CT.

