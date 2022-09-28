Sunny, Cooler

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny to mostly sunny and cooler as high temps drop into the upper 60s. However, the winds, although lighter today, will gust 15-20 miles an hour during the afternoon. Tonight, clear and cold as lows dip into the mid-40s.

Thursday, sunny skies and slightly warmer as highs climb to near 70-degrees. Thursday night, clear and chilly as lows drop into the mid-40s.

Friday, generous sunshine during the morning followed by partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Warmer high temps in the mid-70s can be expected behind southerly winds.

