Semi hit by train in Webster Co.

Train hits semi in Webster Co.
Train hits semi in Webster Co.
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A railroad crossing in Webster County is closed while repairs are made after deputies say a train hit a semi.

They say it happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the entrance to the Sebree Springs Park off 41 South.

Officers say the semi driver, of Evansville, had just picked up some black topping equipment and tried to cross the elevated train crossing when his trailer became stuck. 

Deputies say he tried to unload the heavy equipment in order to free the stuck trailer, but before he could, a train came through. The conductor was unable to stop in time.

Deputies say no one was hurt, and the rail line was shut down for about four hours.

They say the lighted crossing arm was destroyed and repairs could take a few days.

