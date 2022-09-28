Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

The purple M&M is making its debut, but not to all bags

The new character will appear in stores, on the M&M’s website and on some limited-edition...
The new character will appear in stores, on the M&M’s website and on some limited-edition packaging.(M&Ms via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The purple M&M is here, but not in the way you may think.

The purple peanut M&M is a new “spokes-candy” character, which is the first new one in a decade.

She sings and has a quirky, confident and slightly awkward personality.

Her debut comes with a song, “I’m Just Gonna Be Me,” which can be seen online and streamed on various platforms.

This doesn’t mean a purple M&M is coming to bags of peanut M&Ms though. The new character will appear in stores, on M&M’s website and on some limited-edition packaging.

Customers can specifically buy purple M&Ms online, however, which was an option that was already available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Authorities investigating deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and school bus in Gibson County.
Motorcycle driver killed during crash with school bus identified
Mateo Rodriguez.
Trial date to be vacated in deadly hit & run case
Daviess Co. inmate assaulted inside jail, police say
One taken to hospital after Lloyd Expressway crash.
One taken to hospital after Lloyd Expressway crash

Latest News

FILE - This year’s conference hosted by President Joe Biden focuses on his goal of essentially...
LIVE: Biden to give remarks; White House gains partners to end US hunger within a decade
This GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image taken at 10:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday and provided by the...
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
FILE - This aerial photo taken from an airplane shows a reservoir near the old Piney Point...
Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Shares of Biogen...
Alzheimer’s drug shows promise in early results of study
An Army veteran walks around the campuses of school district his daughters attend. (KING,...
Army vet patrols sidewalks outside his daughters’ schools