Pro-life community members gather for Right to Life ‘40 Days for Life’ event

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pro-life community members gathered at Memorial High School for the Right to Life’s “40 Days for Life” event.

The inaugural event of the 40-Days for Life Prayer Vigil took place Tuesday evening.

Community members gathered before quietly marching to Planned Parenthood on Weinbach Avenue.

Participants carried signs that read “Pray to End Abortion” and “We Will Help You”, along with resources for pregnant women.

Once they reached Planned Parenthood, the group sang hymns and held a prayer. Pro-life advocates say that this movement is to help women by providing parenting tips or foster care services.

“This isn’t just about one issue, but it’s about supporting each other and praying peacefully,” pro-life advocate Laura Mckenzie said. “This is not a movement about shouting, or anger or name-calling. This is sincerely about praying for those who feel like they have no other choice. We’re here to give them those options.”

Pro-life advocates encourage anyone to come out to ask questions and get involved.

They say they will be marching for the next 40 days to Planned Parenthood.

If you plan to attend the event, organizers say the only rule it to remain peaceful.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

