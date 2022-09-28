Birthday Club
Police: Drunk driver hits back of fire dept. vehicle

Ronald Eastwood, Sr.
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say there were at the scene of the fire on Mulberry Street Tuesday night, when a man drove his van into the back of an Evansville Fire Department pickup truck.

The truck was blocking off the north bound traffic at the intersection of Kentucky Ave. and Bellemeade Ave. while their emergency lights were on.

Police say 59-year-old Ronald Eastwood, Sr., started to backup his van after the crash.

Officers say they ran over to the area and found Eastwood in the driver’s seat with glossy and bloodshot eyes.

They say he slid trying to get out of the van and had to lean on it to steady his balance.

Police say admitted to drinking gin, but they couldn’t do field sobriety tests because he was uncooperative.

Officers say they also found some rolled marijuana in the ashtray.

Eastwood was taken to the hospital and then jail. He’s charged with OMVWI over .15, OMVWI Endangerment, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

