New trial date set for 1 of 6 charged in connection to toddler OD death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial that had been set to start Wednesday, has now been moved to March 13.

It’s not the first time the trial has been pushed back for Brandon Opperman.

He’s one of six people who were charged after authorities say three-year-old Kamari Opperman got a hold of fentanyl pill last October.

They say she died, and another two other children had to be given Narcan.

Brandon Opperman is facing drug possession charges.

Makaylee Opperman, Jazmynn Brown, Allison Smithler, Arcinial Watt, and Amber Opperman were also arrested.

Makaylee’s trial is set for October 31. She faces drug and neglect charges.

As we reported, Brown and Watt’s cases have been moved to federal court.

During the investigation, authorities say they seized over 5,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills, over $30,000, and a gun.

