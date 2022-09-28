Birthday Club
New state files lawsuit against Pink Energy

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another state is adding to the litigation against a former solar power company.

According to a court document, Pink Energy is facing multiple class action lawsuits, including one now in Ohio by that state’s attorney general.

We told you last week that Pink Energy has closed citing multiple issues. A Gibson County woman shared her story about her experience with the company, and how she now owes thousands of dollars toward solar panels that are just sitting on her lawn.

We have reached out to Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office to see if there is a similar lawsuit in the works in Indiana. We have not heard back.

