Man charged with murder in death of 18-month-old baby

By Jill Lyman and Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges in connection to the death of an 18-month-old child.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to Deaconess Hospital for an unresponsive child that was brought in by his mother.

Police say hospital staff attempted life-saving measures on the toddler and were unsuccessful.

The toddler’s mother told officers that she arranged for 21-year-old Tavion Cobb to watch the toddler on Monday, which he commonly does. EPD officials say on Tuesday morning, Cobb informed the mother of an incident that happened causing injury to her son, and shortly after their conversation, the child was returned to her unresponsive.

Throughout the overnight investigation, police say it was apparent that the toddler had suffered severe physical injuries while under Cobb’s care, resulting in his death.

An autopsy is scheduled through the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office.

Cobb was arrested and booked under the following charges:

  • Murder
  • Neglect of a dependant causing death
  • Neglect of a dependent causing death (medical)
  • Failure to appear warrant

