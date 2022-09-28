Birthday Club
Man accused of threatening life of Madisonville Officer after short chase

Yrvin Campos
Yrvin Campos(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges, including terroristic threatening after a run-in with Madisonville Police.

Officers say they spotted Yrvin Campos swerving his truck on North Main Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say he was also driving more than twice the speed limit.

Police say they activated emergency lights, but Campos wouldn’t stop for about half a mile.

Officers say after he stopped, he was still uncooperative and had to be forcibly removed from his truck.

They say Campos seemed extremely intoxicated and screamed while interacting with them.

Police say the commotion caused several guests at the nearby hotel to come out of their rooms.

During a search of the truck, police say they found an empty 40 ounce beer bottle.

While in route to jail, police say Campos told the officer he was “going to die” at his hands. They say he also threatened several deputy jailers.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

