Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

ISP: Tell City man arrested for drunk driving

A Tell City man is facing charges after state troopers say he drove under the influence on...
A Tell City man is facing charges after state troopers say he drove under the influence on Saturday.(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tell City man is facing charges after state troopers say he drove under the influence on Saturday.

According to Indiana State Police, Tell City Dispatch requested officers to respond to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Cannelton.

ISP officials say when officers arrived on scene, they found a man, later identified as Jordan Mattingly of Tell City, passed out behind the vehicle. After several attempts to wake up Mattingly, he finally woke up.

State troopers say they discovered open containers and Mattingly tested a .521% BAC.

Mattingly was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated over .15% and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Authorities investigating deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and school bus in Gibson County.
Motorcycle driver killed during crash with school bus identified
Truck hits apartment on Buena Vista
2 arrested after truck hits apartment
Mateo Rodriguez.
Trial date to be vacated in deadly hit & run case
Man charged with murder in death of baby
Man charged with murder in death of 18-month-old baby

Latest News

WSON news director Bill Stephens retiring from radio
WSON news director Bill Stephens retiring from radio
Evansville mobile food pantry launching in November 2022
Evansville mobile food pantry launching in November 2022
Evansville city leaders seeking improvements on Oak Grove & Burkhardt Rd.
Evansville city leaders seeking improvements on Oak Grove & Burkhardt Rd.
City of Henderson undergoing feasibility study on potential new hotel
City of Henderson undergoing feasibility study on potential new hotel