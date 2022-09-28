ISP: Tell City man arrested for drunk driving

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tell City man is facing charges after state troopers say he drove under the influence on Saturday.

According to Indiana State Police, Tell City Dispatch requested officers to respond to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Cannelton.

ISP officials say when officers arrived on scene, they found a man, later identified as Jordan Mattingly of Tell City, passed out behind the vehicle. After several attempts to wake up Mattingly, he finally woke up.

State troopers say they discovered open containers and Mattingly tested a .521% BAC.

Mattingly was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated over .15% and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.

