Hopkins Co. changes storm siren criteria: tornado warnings only

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Emergency Management is changing their outdoor warning siren activation criteria starting October 1.

Previously, they were activated for both severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings. Now, they will only be activated for tornado warnings that impact Hopkins County.

Officials say the change is due to recent events along with several years of review.

They say there is not a set standard for outdoor warnings sirens across the country, and the decision is left up to local municipalities.

Officials say they hope this change will lessen the frequency of activation and citizens will take immediate action when they hear it.

Storm siren routine testing will also change to once monthly, instead of weekly. The routine test day will be the first Wednesday of the month at noon.

