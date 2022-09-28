Birthday Club
Greenville & Henderson Community College among those getting state money for development

File photo of money(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KENTUCKY, Ind. (WFIE) - Some money has been awarded to area communities through Kentucky’s Economic Development Assistance Program.

Leaders say more than $387,000 will be used to improve the Greenville’s wastewater treatment plant to create capacity for future economic development.

They say more than $650,000 is going to Henderson Community College to expand their Advanced Manufacturing Center Lab and train more skilled workers for the local manufacturing industry.

Marshall County and the Princeton, Kentucky, Community Medical Clinic were also awarded.

