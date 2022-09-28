Birthday Club
Four new sports complexes coming to Tri-State

The new complexes are hoping to bring in a similar economic benefit to what Evansville has seen with its sports complexes.(WFIE)
By Robinson Miles
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four new sports complexes are in the works around the Tri-State, hoping to bring in a similar economic benefit to what Evansville has seen with its sports complexes.

The Deaconess Sports Park has been around since 2015, and the Goebel Soccer Complex has been here even longer. During that time, they had a big impact on the local economy. Now, other nearby cities are looking to do something similar.

In the time both sports parks have been open in Evansville, they have made a big difference to the area.

“The Evansville Sports Complex impact has been massive,” said Visit Evansville President & CEO Alexis Berggren.

Visit Evansville says since 2015, the two sports complexes in Evansville have generated almost $98 million in economic impact. This has come from money spent around town, as well as over 112,000 hotel room nights generated because of the park and its events.

Visit Evansville says the parks were especially impactful during the pandemic, when people were more comfortable being outside.

“Amateur sports has been a huge boon for us in terms of staying relevant throughout the pandemic and coming out of the pandemic as well,” said Berggren.

It won’t be long before Evansville isn’t alone with its sports complexes. Plans, and even early-stage construction, have started for complexes in Henderson, Madisonville, Owensboro and Warrick County.

“I’m not too worried about what you might call the youth sports arms race at this point,” said Berggren. “I do think there will come a time, probably, where the market plateaus, but I think we’re pretty far away from that at this point.”

Visit Evansville says having more destinations could elevate the entire Tri-State, making it more relevant to people outside the area.

“Really, the growth doesn’t scare me at all, we want to be a part of it,” said Berggren.

Click here to see all upcoming events at the sports complexes in Evansville.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

