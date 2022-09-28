EVSC implements ‘SafeArrival’ system for absences

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation sent an email to parents on Tuesday announcing a new way to report absences.

Beginning Monday, parents will be able to use the “SafeArrival” system

Parents are asked to report absences in advance by phone, mobile app, or the SafeArrival website.

Officials say in addition to reporting an absence, parents will be able to report if their student needs to leave school early, or if they will be arriving late.

If reporting an absence, late arrival or early departure for the current day, they ask that you report the absence by 9 a.m.

The email listed the following ways to report:

By Phone: You have two options to report your absence via phone. You can call your student’s school and press 1 to report an absence. Or, you can call the EVSC’s SafeArrival toll-free phone number. When you call your student’s school and press 1, you will be automatically forwarded to the EVSC’s SafeArrival system. Once there, simply follow the prompts to report your absence. Before you hang up, record the confirmation number provided by the system. If you have multiple students in your family who will be absent, you can report them at the same time without the need of calling multiple schools. The SafeArrival system may ask for your phone number for verification purposes. Please make sure to enter the phone number that we have on file for you at your student’s school. If you need to update your phone number, you can do so through EVSC Parent Access or contact your child’s school.

Mobile App : Using your mobile device, download and install the SchoolMessenger app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. The first time you use the app, select Sign Up to create your account. Enter your email address. This email address must match the email address that we have on file for you at your student’s school. Once signed up, Select Attendance, then Report an Absence. Note: If you need to update your email address, you can do so through EVSC Parent Access or you can contact your student’s school.

SafeArrival Website: Once launched, you will be able to record an absence online through the SafeArrival website. The first time you use the website, select Sign Up to create your account. Enter your email address and enter a password. Your password must include one lowercase and one upper case character and one number. The password must be at least 6 characters long. When you first create your account, you will receive a confirmation email that you will have to verify prior to advancing through the SafeArrival system. Once signed in, select Attendance then Report an Absence. Note: In order to sign in or create an account, you must use your email address that we have on file for you at your student’s school. You can update your email address via EVSC Parent Access or you can contact your student’s school.

