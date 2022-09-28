Evansville mobile food pantry launching in November 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Have you heard of grocery store on wheels? Well, a local organization could soon roll into your neighborhood.

The Junior League of Evansville in partnership with Oasis recently purchased the Neighborhood Food Market truck. Officials say it is essentially a grocery store on wheels. The truck will visit neighborhoods that are in food deserts.

Residents will be able to buy fresh groceries with all payment methods accepted, including EBT. Officials say the mobile market will break barriers while making groceries affordable.

“It’s going to be extremely impactful,” Executive Vice President Lisa Vaughan said. “We’re going to be able to change the scope of how people shop for their groceries and get rid of any barriers or gaps they may have. [We’ll] make groceries affordable, especially during this time of inflation, and economic crisis in our community. "

The mobile market will launch in November. They hope to have a list of scheduled stops soon.

