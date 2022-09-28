Evansville city leaders seeking improvements on Oak Grove & Burkhardt Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Redevelopment Commission is eying improvements at a busy eastside intersection.

Tax Increment Finance (TIF) dollars are created by raising property tax rates in certain areas set to see new development.

The RDC is greenlighting the use of TIF dollars to widen the roadway near the intersection and upgrade drainage underneath the asphalt as the Promenade continues to expand.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.