EFD responds to house fire on E. Mulberry St.

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a house fire on East Mulberry Street.

Dispatch says multiple calls came in about the fire around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials with the Evansville Fire Department say the fire happened in the 1000 block of E. Mulberry.

EFD Chief Mike Larson says when crews arrived a heavy fire was coming from downstairs of the home.

He says the fire also made its way up to the attic. Crews were able to get the fire out, and no injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

