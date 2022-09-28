Daviess Co. first responders practice responding to plane crash accident

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Every three years, Daviess County-Owensboro Regional Airport practices its response to a mass casualty event on the tarmac.

It serves as an assessment of how good communication and emergency response are in a mass casualty situation.

“This hopefully will show us our strengths, but will show us weaknesses as well,” Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith said.

Chief Smith said the last time they did this training, it helped them assess necessary obstacles that they ran into.

“Communication is going to become an issue because it becomes so chaotic at these scenes,” Chief Smith said.

In 2007, the National Transportation Safety Board found that almost seven out of every 100,000 flight hours yielded a crash.

Even though the chances were slim, the Daviess County Regional Airport had a crash back in May. The landing gear failure injured one person on board.

Chief Smith commented on that incident’s response.

“I was pleased with the way things went,” Chief Smith said. “It went very smoothly. The guys, they did it like clockwork.”

That accident was on a private flight. Wednesday’s drill focused on a commercial plane crash, with multiple victims.

“It showed that this training works by the way that incident was handled,” Chief Smith said.

Chief Smith stressed that each situation is different.

“The amount of souls on board dictates how many individuals will be involved in this process,” Chief Smith said.

Although they hope not to have to use their training in this specific instance, they still learn valuable techniques that translate to other scenes.

“It teaches us triage techniques,” Chief Smith said. “Being able to identify the ones who need to be transported first and second and third and so forth.”

Chief Smith lauded the ability to have multiple agencies in collaboration.

“It’s very comforting to know that we have all of these assets at our fingertips,” Chief Smith said.

