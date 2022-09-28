Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Cooler than normal through the weekend

Low 40s again Thursday morning
14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure continues to dominate the Midwest and Ohio Valley.   Morning lows on Wednesday dropped to near 40 across the Tri-State.   Northwest winds held afternoon highs in the middle 60s.  As the high pressure eases, temperatures will begin to creep upward.   Thursday will be sunny with a high of 72.  Friday will also be sunny with highs in the middle 70s.  Over the weekend, highs will reach the mid 70s and lows will only drop into the lower 50s.  Mainly dry through the first part of next week.  Hurricane Ian will make landfall and travel up through Florida on Wednesday night and Thursday.  Latest models keep all rain from Ian well to the southeast of the Tri-State.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Authorities investigating deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and school bus in Gibson County.
Motorcycle driver killed during crash with school bus identified
Truck hits apartment on Buena Vista
2 arrested after truck hits apartment
Mateo Rodriguez.
Trial date to be vacated in deadly hit & run case
Daviess Co. inmate assaulted inside jail, police say

Latest News

Tornado siren
Hopkins Co. changes storm siren criteria: tornado warnings only
9/28 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
9/28 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
3/29 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Sunny, Cooler
9/28 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
9/28 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast