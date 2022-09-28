Cooler than normal through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure continues to dominate the Midwest and Ohio Valley. Morning lows on Wednesday dropped to near 40 across the Tri-State. Northwest winds held afternoon highs in the middle 60s. As the high pressure eases, temperatures will begin to creep upward. Thursday will be sunny with a high of 72. Friday will also be sunny with highs in the middle 70s. Over the weekend, highs will reach the mid 70s and lows will only drop into the lower 50s. Mainly dry through the first part of next week. Hurricane Ian will make landfall and travel up through Florida on Wednesday night and Thursday. Latest models keep all rain from Ian well to the southeast of the Tri-State.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.