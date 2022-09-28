Birthday Club
City of Henderson undergoing feasibility study on potential new hotel

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city leaders are putting up the cash to see whether a new hotel would be a good fit for the city.

Henderson City Commissioners are using over $27,000 for a feasibility study to bring a new hotel to the downtown area. The decision comes on the heels of expected riverboat stops in the future.

Henderson Tourist Commission Executive Director Abby Dixon says lodging is an area where Henderson is lacking, especially in the downtown area.

Dixon noted tourists spent nearly $82 million in the city in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

