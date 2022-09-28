Castle High School band half pot reaches $60k

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle High School band half pot keeps increasing.

Castle High School Band Boosters are hosting a half pot to raise money for various band expenses.

Officials with the booster club say there’s over 200 students in the band this year. Right now, the total amount raised is $60,145.

Vice President of the band booster club, Cathy Ruppel says the half pot is their biggest fundraiser.

“We have 252 kids that will be on the field this year,” Ruppel says. “Marching or helping with props, so it’s a big of our community that this is supporting and the arts is a area that’s so essential to our school. We’ve really been blessed, that the community has supported us in the past, and we hope they’ll continue to do that.”

Tickets are only available for two more weeks until Oct. 9.

For those who are interested in purchasing a ticket, you can do so at Archie and Clydes in Newburgh.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.