Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Active shooter reported at Arkansas hospital

An active shooter has been reported at a hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas, the police department...
An active shooter has been reported at a hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas, the police department reported via Twitter.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An active shooter has been reported at a hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas, late Wednesday morning, the police department reported via Twitter.

A law enforcement presence has been seen at CHI St. Vincent hospital, and media reports on the scene indicate that people were told to evacuate.

The police said they haven’t released any other information.

ATF New Orleans reported that they are responding to the scene.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Authorities investigating deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and school bus in Gibson County.
Motorcycle driver killed during crash with school bus identified
Truck hits apartment on Buena Vista
2 arrested after truck hits apartment
Mateo Rodriguez.
Trial date to be vacated in deadly hit & run case
Daviess Co. inmate assaulted inside jail, police say

Latest News

An aerial images shows a crime scene where a 14-year-old lost his life.
Police search for 2 suspects in high school football ambush that killed 14-year-old
John Stanford, the deputy commissioner of Philadelphia Police Department, decries the loss of a...
Deputy commissioner talks about football player dying in shooting
Hurricane Ian has unleashed destructive winds, leading to a downed power line in Naples on...
RAW: Downed power line catches fire in Naples, Fla.
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
US poised to provide $1.1 billion more in aid to Ukraine